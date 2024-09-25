Rishi Sunak Accused Of Being 'Tin-Eared' After Claiming Labour Needs To 'Stop Playing Politics'

Former PM Rishi Sunak is facing backlash for accusing Labour of "playing politics" via Associated Press

Rishi Sunak has called on Labour to “stop playing politics” – only for critics to remind the former prime minister how his own party governed.

In a post on X, the outgoing leader of the Conservative Party claimed once again that he left a strong economic legacy for Labour as ministers have repeatedly alleged the Tories put the country’s finances into a state of ruin.

The former PM claimed: “Labour inherited the fastest growing economy in the G7.

“But the prime minister and chancellor constantly talking the economy down has already had a damaging impact on consumer and business confidence.

“Time to stop playing politics and put country first, party second.”

Labour inherited the fastest growing economy in the G7.



But the Prime Minister and Chancellor constantly talking the economy down has already had a damaging impact on consumer and business confidence.



Time to stop playing politics and put country first, party second. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 25, 2024

That last line appeared to be a jibe at Starmer, who has repeatedly claimed that his political philosophy is “country first, party second”.

The shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt also echoed Sunak’s words, claiming: “The OECD data today yet again shows that Labour were left a strong economic inheritance, despite their desperation to say otherwise.

“The chancellor’s choices at the Budget will be hers and hers alone.”

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) today changed their forecast for 2024, suggesting that the UK’s economic growth would no longer be the weakest in the G7.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves did respond to the report, saying: “Faster economic growth figures are welcomed, but I know there is more to do and that is why economic growth is the number one mission of this government.”

But not everyone thought Sunak and Hunt’s criticism was accurate.

After all, across their 14 years in government, Conservatives ended up ripping themselves apart – and ended up with their worst electoral results ever.

And accounts on X were only too keen to remind them of how many leaders the party had in recent years...

“playing politics” from a party that couldn’t stop having a coup every 5 mins is interesting to say the very least https://t.co/BC4BMP30O6 — lauren (@missyyonce) September 25, 2024

The last sentence below is the most tin-eared and hypocritical thing you will read today. https://t.co/MkGQYeQDQo — Gary Gilligan #FBPE #KTTO (@garygilligan) September 25, 2024

...the dramas which rocked the country...

From the party that brought you Partygate, Truss and PPE fast tracking https://t.co/76jwQAmilw — Andy (@windygas) September 25, 2024

...why the UK ended up having a referendum on its EU membership...

Maybe they should call a referendum to settle their internal differences. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 25, 2024

...and the reality of the legacy the Tories left for Labour...

Imagine the shock for @RishiSunak when he finds out his government handed @UKLabour a stalled economy, national debt at its highest level since 1962, crumbling schools & hospitals, millions living in poverty & destitution & millions more using food banks https://t.co/1O14oJWUyE — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 25, 2024

😂 Ah, the classic "strong economic inheritance" tale!



🧑💼 It's like inheriting a house where the previous owner left the heating on full blast, all the lights on, and then moved out just before the bills arrived. But sure, let's call that "strong." — audiostatic (@dj_audiostatic) September 25, 2024

Why have the wheels fallen off everything then ??!! https://t.co/6t1mCWG5GO — ChrisforeverF (@chris_foreverF) September 25, 2024