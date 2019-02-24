Google Street View The incident happened near The Borough pub in central Sunderland on Sunday morning.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager died following an alleged assault at a pub in Sunderland.

Officers were called after an 18-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries near The Borough public house just before 1.30 am on Sunday.

The injured teen was rushed to hospital but later died, the Northern Echo reported.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

A Northumbria Police spokesman told ChronicleLive: “The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

“An increased police presence may be seen in the area as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance in the community.”

And the senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, said: “One person remains in custody but we do need anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information to get in touch with Northumbria Police.

“We would encourage anyone who say anything, was in the area at the time of the incident or thinks they saw anything suspicious, to get in touch via 101 quoting log 124 24/02/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.”