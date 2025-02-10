Kendrick Lamar, Samuel L Jackson and Taylor Swift pictured during the 2025 Super Bowl Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Ashley Landis/Gerald Herbert

Thanks to its star-studded ad spots, celebrity guests in the crowd and, of course, the always-epic Halftime Show, the Super Bowl has undeniably become one of the most exciting nights in the entertainment calendar, even for those of us with no interest in American football.

On Sunday night, the NFL’s football season came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans – and let’s just say there was plenty to talk about.

Here are 13 of the biggest celebrity talking points from the 2025 Super Bowl...

Kendrick Lamar gave viewers plenty to think about during his Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar performs in the middle of a broken American flag during his performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show via Associated Press

The former Pulitzer Prize winner made several subtle political points during his 13-minute performance, including when his backing dancers formed a divided American flag at one point, alluding to the current divisions in the US.

Many pointed out that Kendrick Lamar did all of this while Donald Trump was in attendance, making him the first sitting US president to ever attend the Super Bowl.

He also sneaked in another cheeky dig at Drake, amid their ongoing rap beef

"I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue" - Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/x1Ke3W3NLr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar and Drake firing off diss tracks at one another became one of 2024’s biggest music stories, and given the former’s triumph at the Grammys last week with his offering Not Like Us, it’s not hard to decipher who came out on top in the end.

Introducing Not Like Us, Kendrick said he wanted “to play their favourite song, but you know they love to sue”, referring to an alleged lawsuit Drake filed against Universal Music over the track.

The Alright rapper also performed in a lower-case “a” necklace, in a nod to one of Not Like Us’ most infamous lyrics.

Samuel L Jackson kicked off the show with an unexpected cameo

Samuel L. Jackson appeared several times during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show via Associated Press

As well as musical guests SZA and DJ Mustard, what no one could have predicted would be Kendrick’s show being peppered with appearances from Samuel L Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam.

During the show, Jackson repeatedly appeared in full stars and stripes garb, at one point telling Kendrick he was “too ghetto” for the Super Bowl.

And Serena Williams brought the moves on the pitch

The Pulp Fiction actor wasn’t the only surprise guest, though.

Serena Williams also put in an appearance to perform a crip walk on the pitch, a move which many viewers pointed out she’d been lambasted in the media for performing following her success at Wimbledon.

Serena’s unexpected appearance could also be taken as another jibe at Drake, particularly given their rumoured history and the fact she is name-checked on the diss track.

Jon Batiste kicked it all off with an impressive rendition of the US national anthem

Modern-day music legend Jon Batiste got the broadcast off to an impressive start when he delivered his usual stellar vocals on a new arrangement of America’s national anthem, accompanying himself on the piano.

If you were impressed by the multi-Grammy winner’s performance, he’ll be back on UK screens later this year, when he replaces Lang Lang as a new permanent guest on Channel 4′s The Piano, too.

Ledisi also wowed everyone with her performance

🙏 @ledisi performs "Lift Every Voice And Sing" prior to Super Bowl LIX pic.twitter.com/LapZMgywZQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

And Jon wasn’t the only one who brought the house down with his vocals, either.

Singer-songwriter and hometown icon Ledisi also delivered an impressive rendition of the so-called “Black national anthem”, Lift Every Voice And Sing, backed by a choir of 125 high school students from around New Orleans.

Lady Gaga paid an emotional tribute to the city of New Orleans

Lady Gaga performs "Hold My Hand" in the middle of Bourbon Street in New Orleans before the #SuperBowl kicks off https://t.co/IrX560MvuI pic.twitter.com/KS6QkRQBEO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 9, 2025

During the broadcast, woman of the hour Lady Gaga appeared in a pre-recorded section performing her song Hold My Hand as a tribute to the first responders in the terror attack that killed 14 people in New Orleans last month.

“Here on Bourbon Street, always the heart and soul of New Orleans, this year began with a terror attack that tried to shatter its spirit,” Michael Strahan explained.

“But the resilience of New Orleans is matched by the resolve of our country,” Tom Brady added.

Football fans booed Taylor Swift when she popped up on the jumbotron

As was the case last year, Taylor Swift appeared at the Caesars Superdrome stadium to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, when her image was shown on the jumbotron, fans from rival team the Philadelphia Eagles were less than impressed, and made their feelings abundantly clear by booing the Shake It Off singer.

“Haters gonna hate” and all that…

Taylor was joined in the crowd by some of her A-list friends including the Haim sisters and rapper Ice Spice.

David Beckham was among the stars of this year’s Super Bowl ads

Across the Atlantic, the Super Bowl has become as synonymous with its high-budget and headline-grabbing ad campaigns as it has sport – and this year was no exception.

In addition to his ongoing campaigns with… well… about 50 different brands, to be honest, David Beckham and Matt Damon also shared the screen in a new spot for Stella Artois, with the Oppenheimer actor playing Becks’ long-lost twin brother, known as “other David”.

Other ads included Seal being transformed into… well… a seal...

Seal playing a seal was always an inevitability, and the Super Bowl finally made it happen.

The Kiss From A Rose singer underwent a transformation into his namesake in an ad spot for Mountain Dew, helmed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

…Jeremy Strong proved that maybe he does have a sense of humour about acting after all…

He shared the screen with fellow actor Ben Affleck, sending up his reputation when he was seen submerging himself in coffee grounds to playfully mock his love of method acting.

…Barry Keoghan riding a donkey…

Barry Keoghan threw it back to his stint in The Banshees Of Inisherin in a new ad campaign for Squarespace.

He even rode a donkey in a nod to his scene-stealing co-star from Martin McDonagh’s black comedy.

…and Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal giving us the When Harry Met Sally reunion we didn’t know we needed

We’ll have what she’s having (bags and bags of cash, please).

And finally, let’s just take a moment to celebrate Travis Kelce’s game day fit

Travis Kelce arriving at the Super Bowl on Sunday morning Chris Graythen via Getty Images