Anne Hathaway at the Super Bowl over the weekend Fox

Anne Hathaway certainly was not among les misérables watching the Super Bowl at New Orleans’ Superdome over the weekend.

In fact, she looked positively jubilant as she cheered on the soon-to-be victorious Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

A clip of the actor reveling in the team’s rout of the Kansas City Chiefs went viral over the weekend, surprising and delighting people that she’s “for the Birds.”

The Oscar-winning Les Misérables star grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, a short drive from where the rival New York Giants play. However, her parents are both from Philadelphia, apparently imbuing her with soaring devotion to the now two-time Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada actor joined fellow celebs Bradley Cooper and Kevin Hart among the Philly faithful on hand.

But in the eyes of fans, she was the only royal in attendance, given her role in The Princess Diaries.

notice how anne hathaway on the eagles side? that’s my princess of genovia pic.twitter.com/SbpwHzfmdk — venus ¨̮ (@gyuprntt) February 10, 2025

Advertisement

ANNE HATHAWAY CONFIRMED EAGLES FAN WE STAND WITH GENOVIA pic.twitter.com/6rtZhKz6yI — Ryan Wall (@ryan_wonderwall) February 10, 2025

Anne Hathaway is an eagles fan? pic.twitter.com/TKNSkNs0eY — GusGus (@InGusWeTruss) February 10, 2025

If Anne Hathaway for eagles.



I'm for the eagles pic.twitter.com/N5BxixTOCd — JayR 🥷🏽 (@JayNoir_) February 10, 2025

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway rooting for the Eagles. Knew I loved her for a reason. pic.twitter.com/m698KaKjhT — Charles “Chux” Maranan (@ChuxMaranan) February 10, 2025

My girl Anne Hathaway cheering for Eagles!! I love to see it!! #SuperBowlLIX #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/UtieVHeXxr — LEVII’S DAUGHTER (@Mauri_No_O) February 10, 2025

anne hathaway an eagles and arsenal fan. she’s never been wrong a day in her life pic.twitter.com/TAhfw5P6bg — 🥀 (@saintladybug) February 10, 2025

Advertisement

eagles won FUCK TRUMP, KELCE AND LONG LIVE GENOVIA THANK YOU ANNE HATHAWAY pic.twitter.com/Gg2lNddlZd — yoi (@iamthtverywitch) February 10, 2025

anne hathaway being a eagles fan, no wonder she ages so beautifully pic.twitter.com/Uopx0Go6Wb — yuri ⁷ ఇ•˖* (@aur0rayoon) February 10, 2025

Anne Hathaway rooting for the Eagles?! I see you boo pic.twitter.com/OHQPiuXKea — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) February 10, 2025