Anne Hathaway certainly was not among les misérables watching the Super Bowl at New Orleans’ Superdome over the weekend.
In fact, she looked positively jubilant as she cheered on the soon-to-be victorious Philadelphia Eagles.
A clip of the actor reveling in the team’s rout of the Kansas City Chiefs went viral over the weekend, surprising and delighting people that she’s “for the Birds.”
The Oscar-winning Les Misérables star grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, a short drive from where the rival New York Giants play. However, her parents are both from Philadelphia, apparently imbuing her with soaring devotion to the now two-time Super Bowl champion Eagles.
The Devil Wears Prada actor joined fellow celebs Bradley Cooper and Kevin Hart among the Philly faithful on hand.
But in the eyes of fans, she was the only royal in attendance, given her role in The Princess Diaries.