“Super-poopers” are in demand as their stools have been found to medically benefit people receiving faecal transplants – and we have so many questions. How does it all work? What is a poo transplant? And who are these people blessed with such great guts? Poo transplants can be a successful treatment for recurrent gut problems such as ulcerative colitis – and new research suggests “super stools” can lead to substantial clinical improvements in transplant recipients with other bowel issues, too.

Getty Images / HuffPost UK

How Does A Poo Transplant Work? A poo transplant – more formally known as faecal microbiota transplant (FMT) – involves transferring bacteria from a healthy donor’s prepared and processed stool to the intestine of a patient with gut problems. The aim is to restore a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut of the transplant recipient. Donors are anonymous and screened in advance to test for viral, bacterial and parasitic infections – you can sign up at some UK hospitals, as well as private clinics. One such clinic is Taymount, which regularly screens donors, all who undergo detailed laboratory tests every three months. Donors are obliged to follow a “high-nutrient, probiotic and pre-biotic rich” diet. They should be non-smokers, with a “slim body disposition”, well-functioning digestive system, and they should not be taking antibiotics. What Makes Someone A Super-Pooper? Super-donors have something in their poo which is rich in bacteria and enhances metabolism – they have what’s called a “higher microbial diversity” than your average poo. Viruses, immunity and diet also influence the success rate of being a super-donor. Claudia Campenella, 31, is a vegan donor whose faeces is reportedly teeming with “good” bugs. She told the BBC: “Some of my friends think it is a bit weird or disgusting, but it doesn’t worry me. It’s very easy to donate and I just want to help with medical research. I’m glad to contribute.”