Sure Start Centres Disappearing At Double Rate Ministers Claim, Says Charity

Sure Start centres have been disappearing at double the rate government ministers claim, new research by a top education charity suggests.

The Sutton Trust says its analysis shows as many as 1,000 of the vital early years centres have been shut down since 2009.

The national database recorded a drop of around 500 (14%) but the Trust’s ‘Stop Start’ study, by a group of Oxford University academics, says this “may understate the true figure”.

The drop is “more than 30%”, they say, and centres are “much more thinly spread” across the UK.

The analysis also flagged how cutbacks could lead to a fresh wave of closures as many local authorities were at a “tipping point”.

Labour said ministers should be “ashamed” while the Lib Dems said Theresa May “must act to stem the tide” of closures.

The Trust warns of “decline, both in numbers and services, but also adaptation and a struggle to survive”.

It said: “Many closures announced locally were not yet reflected in the database: our survey showed a 16% drop.

“If we only count ‘registered centres’, the drop since 2009 was more than 30%, suggesting that more than 1,000 centres nationally might have closed.

“There is now growing evidence of a further wave of large-scale closures in the pipeline as a ‘tipping point’ is reached.”

Sure Start centres, a flagship innovation of Tony Blair’s administration, offer families help and advice on child health, parenting, money, training and employment.