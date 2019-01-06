Lee Pomeroy died after he was stabbed on a train.

A man has been charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy who died after he was stabbed on a train in Surrey on Friday.

Pomperoy had been taking his 14-year-old son on a trip to London when he was stabbed to death in Horsley in a “horrific and pointless attack”.

Darren Shane Pencille, 35, will appear in court on Monday accused of attacking the father as he travelled between Guildford and the capital.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, while 27-year-old Chelsea Mitchell was charged on Sunday with assisting an offender.

The pair, whose addresses were given as Willbury Road, Farnham, will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court.

Pomeroy, who lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm, was travelling with his 14-year-old son on Friday afternoon when he was attacked.

A police manhunt led them to a flat in Willbury Road on Saturday morning and they made two arrests.

The 51-year-old father, who would have celebrated his birthday on Saturday, was described by his family as “an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble”.

In a statement, the family portrayed him as a cultured man, who loved his 50-year-old wife Svetlana Pomeroy.

“He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family,” they said.

Pomeroy and his son boarded the 12.58pm train service between Guildford and London Waterloo at London Road station on Friday afternoon.

Police believe a brief row broke out leading to Pomeroy’s death.

Both suspects will appear in court in custody.

