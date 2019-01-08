Almost ten years after she first stepped onto the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ stage, Susan Boyle was back auditioning in front of Simon Cowell on Monday night.

OK, auditioning might be a stretch, but the Scottish singer did return to the US version of the talent show to take part in a Champions edition of ‘America’s Got Talent’, and immediately reminded everyone why she became such a huge star in the first place.

Asked if she saw herself as a champion, Susan said: “For those who, maybe, don’t have the confidence to do things, for those that don’t have a voice, the ones who people tend to ignore. I feel I’m a champion for them.”

