Susan Calman pictured on the Strictly tour in 2018 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susan Calman has revealed her most surreal memory of taking part in the show.

The Scottish comedian competed on Strictly back in 2017, finishing in sixth place with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

During a recent interview on the podcast Who Are You Wearing?, Susan spoke about how being “Strictly-fied” with the show’s usual mix of spray-tans, spandex and sequins was something she was initially “very frightened” about.

“I was frightened I would look like an idiot in dresses and stuff like that,” she admitted, before revealing one bizarre memory that has clearly stayed with her.

Susan performing with her partner Kevin Clifton Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Susan added: “And having to take your kit off and be spray-tanned next to Debbie McGee is an experience I’ll never forget in my life. Lovely woman, but it was fucking weird.”

Susan’s season was eventually won by Holby City star Joe McFadden, with Alexandra Burke, Gemma Atkinson and Debbie McGee also making it all the way to the final.

Debbie McGee was involved in Susan's most surreal Strictly memory Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Since her Strictly journey came to an end, she’s remained close with her pro partner Kevin, with the pair even getting matching tattoos as part of a bet they made with one another during their time on the show.

Both Susan and Kevin promised one another they’d have the message “I love Grimsby”, in a nod to Kevin’s hometown, tattooed on them if they made it all the way to Blackpool – which they stayed true to after hitting the milestone during their series.