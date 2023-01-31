Susanna Reid Isn't Taking Matt Hancock's Complaint About 'Endless' Covid Scrutiny

Susanna Reid: “You are pivoting to social distancing. I’m not talking about social distancing guidelines. You definitely broke those. You were definitely not a metre away from Gina.

“I’m talking about the law. England was at stage 2 of covid restrictions.”

Matt Hancock: “I’m not sure that’s the case.”

SR: “I am absolutely sure that was the case.”

MH: “I don’t have the dates in front of me. And...”

SR: “You were health secretary at the time. You brought the regulations in.”

MH: “Of course. Of course. And I don’t have them in front of me...”

SR: “If anybody should have known the law, it would be you.”

MH: “Of course. Absolutely.”