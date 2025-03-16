Susanna Reid Pinpoints 1 Thing That Could Fuel Voter Anger At Keir Starmer

Susanna Reid on the BBC this morning. BBC

Susanna Reid has warned Keir Starmer that he risks a voter backlash by cutting benefits while boosting defence spending.

The prime minister has confirmed that the military budget will increase from 2.3% to 2.5% of national income from 2027 amid mounting tensions over the war in Ukraine, paid for my slashing the amount spent on international aid.

Advertisement

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will also unveil plans to cut the welfare bill by up to £6 billion on Tuesday.

But on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning, Reid said those policy decisions could land the PM in a fresh political crisis.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said: “There’s no doubt that [Keir Starmer] has developed a reputation as somebody who can operate very effectively on the international stage.

Advertisement

“But the thing is, if you ask people on the doorsteps, of course they want to back Ukraine but at what price?

“If the things that he’s flexing his muscles over at home - be it benefits or Personal Independence Payments for people - if it looks like he’s using cuts to welfare to pay for war, I’m not sure that’s going to be popular at all.”

Susanna Reid, "There's no doubt that Keir Starmer has developed a reputation as somebody who can operate very effectively on the international stage"



"But if you ask people on the doorsteps, of course they want to back Ukraine, but at what price"



"If the things he's flexing his… pic.twitter.com/vzdKN405Dt — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 16, 2025

Advertisement

Kuenssberg had earlier asked health secretary Wes Streeting: “As a Labour politician, did you get into politics in order to take money from some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in society?”