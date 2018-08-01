NEWS

Swedish Crown Jewels Stolen In Heist

An eyewitness described seeing two men fleeing hurriedly by boat after apparently stealing priceless treasures from the Swedish royal regalia, including a jewelled crown, from a cathedral where they were on display.

More Videos

The World’s First Green Football Club
The World’s First Green Football Club
HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK
HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK
HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime?
HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime?
HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On
HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On
HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...
HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...

Conversations