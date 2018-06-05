Syphilis rates have risen by a staggering 148% in England over the past decade and are now at levels not seen since World War II. Between 2016 and 2017 alone, cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) soared by 20% - from 5,955 to 7,137. Gonorrhoea cases are also at their highest level for decades. Dr Olwen Williams, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, said the rise in both types of infection is “a huge concern”. If left untreated syphilis can prove life-altering, resulting in serious damage to the heart, brain and nervous system. In some cases it can prove fatal. Here we explain what the symptoms are and how to get tested.

Image Source via Getty Images Condoms are the best way to protect against it.

Who is at risk? The recent increase in syphilis follows a 10-year trend, with 78% of diagnoses in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM). Across all STIs, the highest rates of diagnoses continue to be seen in 16-24 year olds. Symptoms of syphilis Syphilis has three stages according to sexual health charity BPAS. The first stage often presents itself as a painless sore (or multiple sores) around the vagina or penis. These sores might appear in the mouth or around the anus. The second stage of the infection may appear as a rash or flu-like symptoms. Rashes are generally quite blotchy and red, affecting the palms of the hands or soles of the feet, according to the NHS. You might also experience tiredness, headaches, joint pain, a high temperature and swollen glands. Some people might also experience small skin growths (like genital warts) that develop on the vulva in women or around the anus in both men and women, and white patches in the mouth. If left untreated the infection can progress to third stage syphilis causing serious damage to the heart, brain, other internal organs, bones, eyes and nervous system. This can be deadly.