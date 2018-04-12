David Davis Hints At U-Turn On Military Action In Syria After Opposing Strikes In 2013

Brexit secretary David Davis has become the latest MP to perform an apparent U-turn on military intervention in Syria, now suggesting he may support action.

Davis was one of 30 Tory MPs to help defeat David Cameron’s plan for action against Bashar Al-Assad in 2013, following a chemical weapons strike against Syrian rebels.

The Tory dissenters joined with 224 Labour MPs to defeat the Government, which thwarted US President Barack Obama’s attempt to build a coalition of countries to carry out a bombing campaign against Assad.

HuffPost UK understands a number of Labour MPs who voted against action five years ago would now also back military action against the Syrian regime, after the latest chemical weapons attack in Douma, a rebel-held enclave outside Damascus.

Of the 30 Tories who conspired to defeat Cameron in 2013, 23 are still MPs and four of them are now in the Government: Davis; Sports Minister Tracey Crouch; Brexit Minister Steve Baker; and Justice Minister Philip Lee.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal Conference in London ahead of an emergency War Cabinet meeting this afternoon, Davis explained his change of view: “There were two reasons in 2013.

“We had not provided the evidence and the intelligence that we knew who it was, and secondly there was not a proper plan thought through properly. Those two things I’m assured we’re going to answer today.”

Another Tory to now back military action is Sarah Wollaston, who tweeted on Wednesday: “I did not support military action in the past but chemical weapons are now being used with impunity, including here in UK. It is time to act to stop the use of these horrific weapons.

“The history of military action in the region means that @theresa_may is right to be cautious but that history also demonstrates that inaction has consequences too.”