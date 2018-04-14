UK, US And France Complete 'Precision Strikes' In Syria In Retaliation For Chemical Attack

The United States, the UK and France have completed “precision strikes” in Syria as a Western alliance retaliated to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the country that killed at least 60 people last week.

Prime Minister Theresa May said there was “no practicable alternative to the use of force” to deter the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime.

Reports suggested a scientific research centre and military bases in Damascus were struck in the attack, including elite units of the Syrian military.

Reports suggested at least six loud explosions were heard in Damascus in the early hours of Saturday and smoke was seen rising over the Syrian capital.

US officials were briefing that the strikes were aimed at multiple targets and involved Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said four Royal Air Force Tornados have contributed to strikes in Syria, launching Storm Shadow missiles at a former missile base 15 miles west of Homs in a “successful attack”.

By 3.30am UK time, just over an hour after US President Donald Trump announced the strikes, US Defence Secretary James Mattis and General Joe Dunford told reporters at the Pentagon that the strikes were over and there had been no reports of any allied losses. They described the operation as a “one time shot”.

Double the number of weapons were used in the strikes compared with similar attacks on Syria carried out by the US unilaterally last year, Mattis said.