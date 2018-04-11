Donald Trump warned Russia that missiles “will be coming” in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack on civilians at the weekend.
Trump wrote in an incendiary early morning tweet that the missiles would be “nice and new and smart!”, after a Russian official said any missiles the US fired in retaliation for the attack on the rebel-held town of Douma, outside the capital Damascus, would be shot down.
“Get ready Russia,” the president said. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”
Russia responded immediately, saying “smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not legal governments”.
A spokeswoman for the country’s ministry of foreign affairs added that “smart missiles” could be an attempt to destroy evidence over the chemical attack.
Alexander Zasypkin, Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, said on Tuesday evening that Russia would respond to any US strike on Syria, targeting any missiles and launchers involved in such an attack.
“If there is a strike by the Americans, then ... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” Zasypkin told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV.
Russia is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally in the years-long civil war. Assad’s regime stands accused of using chemical weapons on Douma that killed at least 42 people.
The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday around 500 people had been treated for “signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals” after the attack.
“In particular, there were signs of severe irritation of mucous membranes, respiratory failure and disruption to central nervous systems of those exposed,” the United Nations health agency said.
The attack led to international condemnation and the threat of US military action.
Theresa May has agreed with Trump and Emmanuel Macron that the international community “needed to respond” following the suspected attack.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister spoke to the US and French presidents on Tuesday, and they agreed to “continue working closely together” to ensure those responsible were “held to account”.
One Tory backbencher, who voted against military intervention in Syria in 2013, said she now supports bombing the regime without a parliamentary vote.
“I would be happy for Parliament to be recalled but the PM does have the option to go ahead without this,” Dr Sarah Wollaston told HuffPost.
US stock index futures fell sharply on Wednesday amid rising tension between Russia and America.
“There are some warnings about escalation of situation in Syria, that’s what’s impacting... it could escalate into a greater military conflict,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
Trump returned to Twitter, 40 minutes after his first tweet, to say America’s relationship with Russia was “worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War”.
He added there was “no reason for this”, said Russia needed help with its economy and ended abruptly with: “Stop the arms race?”
The Syrian government called Trump’s threats to attack “reckless”, saying they endanger international peace and security.
France and Britain have discussed with the Trump administration how to respond to the Douma attack. Both stressed that the culprit still needed to be confirmed.
The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Assad’s government had been asked to make necessary arrangements for an OPCW investigation team to visit shortly.