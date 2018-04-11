NurPhoto via Getty Images Donald Trump tweeted missiles 'will be coming'

Donald Trump warned Russia that missiles “will be coming” in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack on civilians at the weekend. Trump wrote in an incendiary early morning tweet that the missiles would be “nice and new and smart!”, after a Russian official said any missiles the US fired in retaliation for the attack on the rebel-held town of Douma, outside the capital Damascus, would be shot down. “Get ready Russia,” the president said. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Russia responded immediately, saying “smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not legal governments”. A spokeswoman for the country’s ministry of foreign affairs added that “smart missiles” could be an attempt to destroy evidence over the chemical attack. Alexander Zasypkin, Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, said on Tuesday evening that Russia would respond to any US strike on Syria, targeting any missiles and launchers involved in such an attack. “If there is a strike by the Americans, then ... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” Zasypkin told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV. Russia is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally in the years-long civil war. Assad’s regime stands accused of using chemical weapons on Douma that killed at least 42 people. The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday around 500 people had been treated for “signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals” after the attack. “In particular, there were signs of severe irritation of mucous membranes, respiratory failure and disruption to central nervous systems of those exposed,” the United Nations health agency said.

Bassam Khabieh / Reuters The chemical attack took place in the rebel-held town of Syria

The attack led to international condemnation and the threat of US military action. Theresa May has agreed with Trump and Emmanuel Macron that the international community “needed to respond” following the suspected attack. Downing Street said the Prime Minister spoke to the US and French presidents on Tuesday, and they agreed to “continue working closely together” to ensure those responsible were “held to account”. One Tory backbencher, who voted against military intervention in Syria in 2013, said she now supports bombing the regime without a parliamentary vote. “I would be happy for Parliament to be recalled but the PM does have the option to go ahead without this,” Dr Sarah Wollaston told HuffPost. US stock index futures fell sharply on Wednesday amid rising tension between Russia and America. “There are some warnings about escalation of situation in Syria, that’s what’s impacting... it could escalate into a greater military conflict,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. Trump returned to Twitter, 40 minutes after his first tweet, to say America’s relationship with Russia was “worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War”.

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018