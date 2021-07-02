Taika Waititi Addresses *Those* Pics With Rita Ora And Tessa Thompson

Taika Waititi has spoken out about the pictures of him, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson that made headlines across the globe.
The trio caused a stir when they were snapped by paparazzi getting rather amorous in Sydney back in May.
And now the director and Marvel star has said he doesn’t understand why it was “that big a deal”.
In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, he was asked if it had upset him, to which he replied: “Not really. I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.
“And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”
Taika and Rita were first reported to be dating in April.
The Masked Singer UK judge has been residing in Down Under for the last few months whilst filming The Voice Australia.
Tessa and Taika have been working together on upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, which was shooting in Australia.
Taika is writing and directing the film, as well as appearing as Korg.
Tessa is also reprising her role as Valkyrie in the latest Marvel instalment, which stars Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero.
Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release in May 2022.