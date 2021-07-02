Taika Waititi Addresses *Those* Pics With Rita Ora And Tessa Thompson

Taika Waititi has spoken out about the pictures of him, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson that made headlines across the globe.

The trio caused a stir when they were snapped by paparazzi getting rather amorous in Sydney back in May.

And now the director and Marvel star has said he doesn’t understand why it was “that big a deal”.

In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, he was asked if it had upset him, to which he replied: “Not really. I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.

“And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”