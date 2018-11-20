Taron Egerton Interview About Kevin Spacey and #MeToo Labelled 'Shockingly Obtuse'

British actor Taron Egerton has said that he no longer spends time alone with “certain people” after the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The 29-year-old, who recently split up with TV producer girlfriend Emily Thomas, said the movement has made him cautious. “I’m not in a place where I’m thinking about dating, but when I am, it will probably affect my thinking,” he told the Radio Times. “There are certainly situations where I avoid being alone with certain people.”

Catherine Mayer, president of the Women’s Equality Party, called Egerton’s approach “shockingly obtuse”.

“When you hear a young Hollywood actor sounding like Mike Pence, those comments are worth unpicking,” she told HuffPost UK, referring to the US Vice-President’s habit of not dining alone with any woman who isn’t his wife.