Father Of Tube Stabbing Victim Recounts Final Moments With His Son

PA Wire/PA Images Chandima Daniel, father of Tashan Daniel, who was stabbed at Hillingdon station whilst on his way to an Arsenal game on Tuesday, holds a photograph of him at a vigil held outside the underground station in London.

The father of a young man who was fatally stabbed in a “senseless” attack in a London tube station has described witnessing his son’s final moments.

Tashan Daniel was killed on Tuesday, September 24, at Hillingdon Tube station, just minutes after leaving home to watch an Arsenal match with a friend.

He had bought the tickets to see his beloved team play Nottingham Forest as a “birthday present to himself” after turning 20 just two days earlier.

In an interview with the BBC, Tashan’s father Chandy, 48, described how he arrived at the underground station to find paramedics battling to save his son’s life.

He said: “I was hoping it was mistaken identity – there was no way it was going to be Tashan. There was no way it was going to be Tashan.

“I could see as I was running down the stairs he was lying there being worked on, on the platform floor. The carriage was full of blood and he was lying there.

“The air ambulance were telling me they had done everything they could and his heart had stopped for 20 minutes. It was all a blur.”

Police said last week that Tashan and a friend were believed to have been provoked by two unknown men into a fight, during which Tashan was fatally stabbed.

His mother, Celia, arrived moments after Chandy and was able to hold her son’s hand for “a tiny second”, she said.

A vigil was held outside Hillingdon Tube station last week in memory of Tashan, where tributes from Arsenal FC and the prime minister were heard alongside stories from his family and friends.

“Tashan wanted to make the Olympics,” his father said. “He set his standards high, he was hardworking and did everything we asked him to.”

British Transport Police are leading the investigation into Tashan’s death and have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

BTP detective chief inspector Sam Blackburn, the senior investigating officer, said last week that Tashan “did not deserve to lose his life during this senseless attack.

“His family are completely broken by this news and we are doing everything we can to offer them support.”

The police have appealed to anyone who might have seen anything suspicious to get in touch by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 382 of 24/09/19. Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The police are also appealing to any motorists with dashcam footage from Auriol Drive or outside Hillingdon station from approximately 3:45pm to 4pm Tuesday.