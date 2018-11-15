Tasnim Bhuiyan On Women, Side Hustles And Knowing What You Stand For

Tasnim Bhuiyan is a woman who wears many hats: her full-time role, as head of social content for Oath/Tumblr, has seen her leading the social strategy for some of the world’s biggest brands, as well as single-handedly running the international network of influencers and creatives, The NXT. She was named one of Campaign’s 30 Next Female Creative Leaders 2018 and is also a coder, gamer, illustrator and blogger. She talks to us about getting girls into coding, how persistence is key and the importance of building a personal brand.

“When I was at school, there was a poster hanging up that said, ‘Do you want to be a designer?’ I saw that poster and decided that’s what I wanted to do.

“No one was particularly helpful about it at school but near where I lived there was a lady who ran a printer shop and knew about design who helped teach me. She offered work experience to kids at my school and gave me an amazing reference.

“I taught myself how to code at home. My father a was professor of political science and my mother was a language teacher – they didn’t do STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). It’s great to see more women embracing gaming and coding. It’s really heartening to see I’m not alone.

“People always assumed I was male – there’s a perception that women can’t like gaming or coding. People are always surprised that I’m quite a girly-girl. Now, a lot of women are trying to get their kids, their nieces and nephews into STEM subjects, but I think it also needs to start from school, or before.

“I’m teaching my niece, who’s four, how to code. It’s so intuitive. She still loves princesses, but she also loves the Hulk and building robots out of Lego. There’s a massive perception about gender but if you don’t put a gendered name on a toy, it doesn’t matter who it’s for.

“I started out as an artist/illustrator. It’s hard when you don’t know anybody – it took me over six months to get a job. One thing I did to stand out was be a bit different with my CV – I printed it as a 3D box. I went out with a sign, I signed up to every job fair, online and offline. When it comes to immediate impressions, recruiters have seen everything. Can you do something to change their perception?

“My sister has been my biggest inspiration. My mother, too, but she was quieter. I was born in London but my family is Bangladeshi, and there are certain cultural connotations that being a woman, you don’t get to choose what you want to do. You’re expected to become a doctor, accountant or lawyer.

“My sister was a massive rebel – she decided to become an architect. She went out and did what she wanted to do. A lot of people said she was too outspoken, too mouthy. Not my parents - they were understanding - but there was pushback from the rest of the family. She was the first person to tell me to do it when I said I was going to art school. My mum’s first reaction was to cry. She was worried I wouldn’t make any money.

“I started training as an artist quite young and Frida Kahlo was one of my biggest inspirations. She was so brave. Her work is so poignant, so unapologetically about who she was, how she looked. As a woman of colour, I found her especially influential – it allowed me to see that someone else from a certain background could be that powerful because when I was younger, there were very few influential people who looked like me. Even now, I’ll be in a meeting of 50 people and I’m the only person of colour in the room. It’s slowly improving and there are people who are making a difference.