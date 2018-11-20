With the festive season fast approaching, it’s time to think outfits for the upcoming Christmas parties – and you needn’t spend a fortune to update your look.
Statement earrings are a great way to jazz up any outfit – whether that’s your trusty LBD years ago, or to take your work outfit from day to night. Whatever your style, we’ve got you covered with this round up of the best tassel earrings on the high street.
Loud and proud
Rainbow tassel earrings, Skinny Dip, £8
All the tassel and all the colour - make a statement in these show stoppers. They’ll get you noticed.
Star of the show
Glitter Tassel Earrings, Topshop, £12.50
A perfect spin on the classic Christmas earrings, pop these on at 5pm and be ready for an festive season event. Jazzy.
Make a statement
Nerina Bead & Tassel Drop Earrings, Oliver Bonas, £24
Go big or go home with these turquoise beauties. These would look fab with anything from jeans and a t-shirt to your sparkliest evening dress. Result.
Marvellous monochrome
Block colour tassel earrings, Accessorize, £10
If you’re looking to make a statement, but not quite ready to embrace colour too, monochrome it is. We love the peek of gold detail.
The right red
Tasselled earrings, H&M, £8.99
Imagine these tassels swaying around while you’re boogying to your best Chrissy tunes. Living your best life.
Ray of sunshine
Tassel hoop earrings, Monki, £6
Keep the tassels short but the colour bright with these perf little earrings.
(Diamantes) are a girls best friend
Silver look diamante round top tassel earrings, Misguided, £10
Classy and elegant, we’re loving the silver tassels. They’d be the perfect addition to your favourite LBD.
Warrior princess
Shape and Tassel Drop Earrings, Topshop, £12.50
We’re loving these Aztec vibes - unusual and amazing tassel usage. We’re into it.
Black is best
Simple but effective.
Oval and Tassel Earrings, Topshop, £10
