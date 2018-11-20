With the festive season fast approaching, it’s time to think outfits for the upcoming Christmas parties – and you needn’t spend a fortune to update your look.

Statement earrings are a great way to jazz up any outfit – whether that’s your trusty LBD years ago, or to take your work outfit from day to night. Whatever your style, we’ve got you covered with this round up of the best tassel earrings on the high street.

Loud and proud