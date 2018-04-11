Tatler Magazine's Ill-Timed Cambridge Analytica Feature Is Missing One Key Element

The establishment monthly, targeted towards the British upper class, asks “Who has the real power?” alongside a photograph of Nix with the standfirst: “Meet the elusive, super-rich Old Etonians on a mission to influence your mind, your politics and, perhaps, even the world.”

Tatler appears to have fallen foul of the long deadlines of monthly magazines after publishing an ill-timed feature article profiling Alexander Nix, the now suspended CEO behind scandal-hit Cambridge Analytica .

The article describes Cambridge Analytica as “just one of many companies doing deep analysis of data to find out what we’re thinking” and more than once remarks upon Nix’s apparent resemblance to Clark Kent with his “square jaw and spectacles.”

However, it contains no mention of the data sharing scandal now engulfing the firm, which was first exposed by the Observer and Guardian newspapers, and in a series of Channel 4 News reports.

It also omits that data from 87 million Facebook users may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, and that billions has been wiped off the social network’s share price since the scandal broke.

Nor does it mention that “affable” Old Etonian Nix has been suspended from Cambridge Analytica pending a full independent investigation.

It also missed out how senior executives of the firm, including Nix, were caught on camera claiming they could bribe politicians, entrap them with sex workers, or use ex-spies to dig dirt on political opponents and then post any damaging material online.