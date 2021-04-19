US Taxpayers Still Funding Trump's Court Battle Against Rape Accuser

Taxpayers are continuing to fund Donald Trump’s court fight against a woman who accused him of rape — and her attorneys are arguing that the Justice Department’s involvement is both “wrong and dangerous.”

Author and journalist E. Jean Carroll accused Trump in a 2019 book of allegedly raping her years earlier in a dressing room in a Manhattan department store. Trump slammed her as a liar, adding: “She’s not my type.“ Carroll sued him for defamation.

In a highly controversial move, the DOJ stepped in to defend Trump against the defamation suit, claiming his denunciation of Carroll was part of his official duties. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, however, blocked the move, ruling last year that Trump’s insults had absolutely “no relationship to the official business of the United States.”

Carroll’s attorneys had argued at the time that “only in a world gone mad could it somehow be presidential, not personal, for Trump to slander a woman who he sexually assaulted.”

Federal attorneys challenged the decision in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and the DOJ was again blasted in a brief filed with that court Friday on Carroll’s behalf.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, again called Trump’s comments attacking Carroll purely personal, arguing that there was no legal basis to interpret them as falling within the scope of his official work.

She accused the DOJ of attempting to establish a new rule that would create “categorical immunity for any federal official who defames anyone while speaking to the press or responding to perceived critics. ... That rule is both wrong and dangerous, and this Court should reject Appellants’ effort to avoid answering for Trump’s conduct.”