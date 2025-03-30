Taxpayers' Tab For Trump's Second-Term Golf Excursions Crosses $26 Million Mark

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters gathered for a Presidents Day rally as he leaves the Trump International Golf Club, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

American taxpayers have now spent more than $26 million in Donald Trump’s second term so the president can play golf at one of his own courses.

Trump arrived on Saturday morning at his golf course in West Palm Beach, adjacent to the county jail and across the Intracoastal Waterway from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach country club.

It is his 14th day at that course and 18th day on one of his courses since his January 20 inauguration, meaning he has spent more than a quarter of his 69 days in office in his second term playing golf.

According to a HuffPost analysis based on a 2019 Government Accountability Office report, the total cost to date for Trump’s second-term golf outings is $26,127,531. The various expenses include moving his motorcade equipment and security personnel around as well as the immense cost of flying Air Force 1

That figure is based on 2017 costs, which are almost certainly higher today.