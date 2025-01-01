After being named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift continued to dominate headlines in 2024, as she completed her record-breaking Eras Tour, released her album The Tortured Poets Department, and appeared at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.
Throughout these moments in the spotlight, the singer showed off some striking sartorial choices. From sparkling on-stage outfits to glamorous red-carpet gowns to sporty football-fan looks, Swift’s fashion choices encompassed a wide range of styles.
Below, we’ve rounded up 28 of her most eye-catching ensembles of 2024.
1
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2
Gotham via Getty Images
3
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
4
DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
5
Gotham via Getty Images
6
DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
7
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
8
Perry Knotts via Getty Images
9
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images
10
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images
11
Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24 via Getty Images
12
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
13
David Eulitt via Getty Images
14
PTR/Star Max via Getty Images
15
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
16
Noam Galai via Getty Images
17
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
18
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
19
David Eulitt via Getty Images
20
TheStewartofNY via Getty Images
21
John Shearer/TAS24 via Getty Images
22
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images
23
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images
24
Jamie Squire via Getty Images
25
Aeon via Getty Images
26
David Eulitt via Getty Images
27
Emma McIntyre/TAS24 via Getty Images
28
Jamie Squire via Getty Images