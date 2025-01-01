LifeFashionTaylor Swift travis kelce

We're Down Bad For These Photos Of Taylor Swift's 2024 Style

The singer's looks ran the gamut from on-stage sparkles to sporty game-day fits to red-carpet glamor.
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

After being named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift continued to dominate headlines in 2024, as she completed her record-breaking Eras Tour, released her album The Tortured Poets Department, and appeared at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Throughout these moments in the spotlight, the singer showed off some striking sartorial choices. From sparkling on-stage outfits to glamorous red-carpet gowns to sporty football-fan looks, Swift’s fashion choices encompassed a wide range of styles.

Below, we’ve rounded up 28 of her most eye-catching ensembles of 2024.

1
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7, 2024.

2
Gotham via Getty Images

Swift in New York City on Jan. 9.

3
Robert Kamau via Getty Images

Swift in New York City on Jan. 10.

4
DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Swift in New York City on Jan. 11.

5
Gotham via Getty Images

Swift in New York City on Jan. 18.

6
DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Swift in New York City on Jan. 23.

7
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

8
Perry Knotts via Getty Images

Swift after Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

9
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in Paris on May 10.

10
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in Paris on May 12.

11
Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24 via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in Cardiff, Wales, on June 18.

12
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in London on June 22.

13
David Eulitt via Getty Images

Swift ahead of a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 5.

14
PTR/Star Max via Getty Images

Swift with her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in New York City on Sept. 7.

15
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Swift at the 2024 US Open in Queens, New York, on Sept. 8.

16
Noam Galai via Getty Images

Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on Sept. 11.

17
Robert Kamau via Getty Images

Swift at a New York Fashion Week after-party at Electric Lady Studios on Sept. 11.

18
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Swift before a game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 15.

19
David Eulitt via Getty Images

Swift before a game between the Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7.

20
TheStewartofNY via Getty Images

Swift and Kelce in New York City on Oct. 11.

21
John Shearer/TAS24 via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in Miami on Oct. 18.

22
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in Indianapolis on Nov. 1.

23
Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in Indianapolis on Nov. 1.

24
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Swift before a game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 4.

25
Aeon via Getty Images

Swift in New York City on Nov. 8.

26
David Eulitt via Getty Images

Swift ahead of a game between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos on Nov. 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.

27
Emma McIntyre/TAS24 via Getty Images

Swift on stage during the Eras Tour in Toronto on Nov. 14.

28
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Swift with Donna Kelce before a game between the Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 29.

|
Submit a tip
Close