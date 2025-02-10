Taylor Swift Got Booed At The Super Bowl And Her Face Says It All

Taylor Swift did not get a warm reception while attending the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

On Sunday night, the Fortnight singer – who was there to root for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – was met with a loud chorus of boos from fans of the opposing team, the Philadelphia Eagles, when she appeared on the Jumbotron at the Caesars Superdome.

The pop star seemed a bit shaken by the situation. The cameras caught her shooting a stunned glance, and then a smirk, at pal Ice Spice before flashing a big smile.

While there were plenty of Philadelphia Eagles fans eager to jeer at Taylor, one A-list Super Bowl attendee made sure to let the singer know she had her back.

While Taylor appeared able to move past the situation, the game still kept her on the edge of her seat.

Taylor Swift shook off boos from Philadelphia Eagles fans while rooting for boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. Gregory Shamus via Getty Images

Her football player boyfriend seemed to be off his game at the NFL championship – he struggled to complete a single catch during the first half of the game.

As things failed to click during the high-pressure match, Travis appeared to lose his composure.

When cameras turned to the anguished athlete during the Super Bowl broadcast, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews told viewers: “As you can imagine, a lot of emotion on the Chiefs’ sideline.”