Damon Albarn Apologises ‘Unconditionally’ To Taylor Swift After His ‘Damaging’ Claims She Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs

Damon Albarn has apologised “unreservedly and unconditionally” to Taylor Swift after claiming she does not write her own songs in a US interview.

The Blur and Gorillaz star told the LA Times that the US singer “doesn’t write her own songs” before going on to praise Billie Eilish who he described as “exceptional” and a “really interesting songwriter”.

Prompted by a comment that Taylor co-writes her songs, Damon said: “Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there … a really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift.

“It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

After the British musician’s comments were published, Taylor hit back at his “completely false” claims, accusing him of “discrediting” her writing.

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” she tweeted.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

She added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Just over an hour later, Damon responded, quickly backtracking on his comments and offering an “unconditional” apology via Twitter.

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

“I totally agree with you,” Damon replied.

“I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.

“I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon.”