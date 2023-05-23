Taylor Swift Fan Goes Viral After Becoming A Security Guard Just To Get Into The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Scott Eisen/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s fans take their dedication to the singer seriously — so much so that one Swiftie recently became an arena security guard just to watch her hit the stage.

Davis Perrigo, an accountant in Nashville, Tennessee, revealed to News Channel 5 Nashville on Thursday that he took a security gig at Nissan Stadium after failing to get a ticket for the Eras Tour.

Perrigo recently went viral on TikTok for singing his heart out on the job. In a clip that has already garnered more than seven million views, he can be seen passionately singing along to Taylor’s 2012 hit breakup song I Knew You Were Trouble.

Several other clips capturing Perrigo’s singing have also been circulating the internet. Some fellow Swifties gushed over the security guard’s looks, even comparing him to People’s Sexiest Man Alive alum (and friend of Taylor Swift) Ryan Reynolds.

“Someone find him THATS GONNA BE MY HUSBAND IM SO DEADASS ILL FLY TO NASHVILLE IDC,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Omg it takes A LOT to get my attention away from Taylor Swift but I just kept looking at him thinking is that Ryan [Reynolds]?”

“OKAY BUT IS THIS MAN SINGLE!!,” exclaimed another TikTok user.

Perrigo, who pointed out to News Channel 5 that he’s married, joked that his wife teases him over his “passion” for singing along with the Grammy-winning singer.

“My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with,” he said.

Though fellow fans enjoyed watching Perrigo show off his singing chops, he shared that his antics landed him in hot water with the star’s security staff.

“I actually got reprimanded by Taylor’s security, saying that I was going too hard and I needed to take it down a notch,” he added.

Nissan Stadium has not immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.