Taylor Swift Takes Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Kanye West On Latest Tortured Poets Re-Release

Taylor Swift is apparently in no mood to let her long-running feud with Kanye West in the past.

Back in April, the 14-time Grammy winner released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, and in the four months since, she’s released a string of slightly different new versions, resulting in it bouncing back to the top of the charts on multiple occasions (and blocking several other artists from the number one spot in the process).

Last week, Taylor unveiled a new digital version of The Tortured Poets Department, with one very subtle tweak.

As fans will remember, the Tortured Poets cut thanK you aIMeee initially raised eyebrows when it was released earlier this year, as the capitalised letters in its title made out that the song was a diss track aimed at Kim Kardashian.

This new version of the song was slightly altered to thank You aimEe, with the capital letters on this edition nodding to Kanye West, with whom Taylor has had a very public on-off feud spanning 15 years.

What’s more, this new version of The Tortured Poets Department blocked Ye’s new collaborative album Vultures 2 from the number one spot in the US, sticking the boot in even further.

Over the weekend, Taylor also performed the Reputation deep cut I Did Something Bad during the acoustic set of her Eras Tour in London, which some fans took to be a nod to Ye, as the album from which it came was heavily influenced by her public fall-out with the Yeezy founder and his then-wife in 2016, after which the Fortnight singer took an extended break from the spotlight.

While one Tortured Poets Department song appears to be about Kim (and, indeed, Ye), the album is largely thought to have been inspired by her short-lived relationship with Matty Healy last year.