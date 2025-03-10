Is Taylor Swift Really On This Lady Gaga Song? Here’s The Truth Behind Those Rumours

Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem has already received a wave of praise since its release last week – but there’s one song in particular that’s really got Taylor Swift fans excited.
The album track How Bad Do U Want Me immediately drew comparisons to the Blank Space singer, to the extent Swifties are convinced that their idol might be involved in its production.
While some have questioned whether Taylor may have helped co-write the song with Gaga and her collaborators, others are even convinced that they can hear her voice in the backing vocals.
So, what is the truth of the matter?
Well, sorry to any Swifties out there, but Billboard has now confirmed that it’s not Taylor’s voice you can hear on the backing vocals of How Bad Do U Want Me.
Still, even Gaga herself has acknowledged the similarities between the song and Taylor’s poppier offerings (going as far as reposting TikToks saying How Bad Do U Want Me had taken fans right back to the Eras Tour), leading to speculation that the pair could still be about to collaborate.
One suggestion would be Taylor jumping on an official remix of How Bad Do U Want Me (which we’d be very much here for), while others claimed that it could be Gaga lending her voice to the long-awaited “Taylor’s Version” of Reputation.
The Official Charts Company reported on Sunday evening that Gaga is on track to secure three Mayhem cuts in the top 20 this week, including a new peak for Abracadabra at number two.
Another new song, Garden Of Eden, is also tracking to peak within the top 10, while Vanish Into You looks set to hit number 14.
Take a listen to How Bad Do U Want Me for yourself below: