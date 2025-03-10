Is Taylor Swift Really On This Lady Gaga Song? Here’s The Truth Behind Those Rumours

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Lindsey Wasson/Chris Pizzello/AP

Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem has already received a wave of praise since its release last week – but there’s one song in particular that’s really got Taylor Swift fans excited.

The album track How Bad Do U Want Me immediately drew comparisons to the Blank Space singer, to the extent Swifties are convinced that their idol might be involved in its production.

While some have questioned whether Taylor may have helped co-write the song with Gaga and her collaborators, others are even convinced that they can hear her voice in the backing vocals.

wait, why does how bad do u want me by lady gaga sound like a taylor swift song??? i was so convinced it was hers i had to check the credits. is just me???? pic.twitter.com/c5GjruyG3C — 𓍯ོ (@repxtile) March 7, 2025

How bad do u want me omg… Gaga said if Taylor isn’t gonna drop reputation tv then I will — Anthony 👹 Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) March 6, 2025

First, Chappell releases “My Kink Is Karma”

Then, Gaga released “How Bad Do U Want Me”



The pop girls are reheating Taylor’s nachos and throwing in some special seasoning to make them edible! — Michael. (@yosoymichael) March 7, 2025

why was gaga playing in taylor's vault a bit for how bad do u want me i'm still laughing at that song dsfhsdhfsdhfpic.twitter.com/WI7X4JSegl — fab (@fabbgrat) March 6, 2025

it sounds just like her, how is taylor not the backing vocals in lady gaga’s “how bad do u want me”.. wdym — 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞 ⁸¹ | SEEING TATE MCRAE 9/9 (@imshelbyrose) March 8, 2025

There’s no way that’s not Taylor’s backing vocals this is like if midnights met 1989 — esra (@1989healy) March 7, 2025

So, what is the truth of the matter?

Well, sorry to any Swifties out there, but Billboard has now confirmed that it’s not Taylor’s voice you can hear on the backing vocals of How Bad Do U Want Me.

Still, even Gaga herself has acknowledged the similarities between the song and Taylor’s poppier offerings (going as far as reposting TikToks saying How Bad Do U Want Me had taken fans right back to the Eras Tour), leading to speculation that the pair could still be about to collaborate.

One suggestion would be Taylor jumping on an official remix of How Bad Do U Want Me (which we’d be very much here for), while others claimed that it could be Gaga lending her voice to the long-awaited “Taylor’s Version” of Reputation.

“how bad do u want me” really seems to have potential to be a collab between Taylor and Gaga…the beginning sounds just like “Gorgeous” from Rep and the backing vocals sound so much like Taylor and even the lyrics are very reminiscent…it’s so Rep-coded but maybe i’m off base 👀 — gigi (@elegigiacl) March 9, 2025

The start of how bad do you want me by lady gaga sounds like gorgeous by Taylor Swift and I think that’s ironic considering her album cover is the same shade of grey as reputation… lady gaga for #reputationtaylorsversion ????👀👀 — emi⭐️ (@0fJune) March 9, 2025

Gaga would fit so well on Reputation TV — MrK. 🪩🌕 🐍 SAW TAYLOR (@theswift_archer) March 8, 2025

The Official Charts Company reported on Sunday evening that Gaga is on track to secure three Mayhem cuts in the top 20 this week, including a new peak for Abracadabra at number two.

Another new song, Garden Of Eden, is also tracking to peak within the top 10, while Vanish Into You looks set to hit number 14.