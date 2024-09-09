Watch Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Jam Out To This Rockin' Love Song At The US Open

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open over the weekend via Associated Press

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s hearts were on overdrive as they sang along to The Darkness’ I Believe In A Thing Called Love while attending the men’s singles final at the US Open.

On Sunday, the pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs star were seen at the match with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, watching from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium as Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz to win the major title.

Cameras caught Taylor rocking shades and a red-and-white checkered sundress as she belted out the lyrics to the British rock band’s 2003 track mid-match.

At times, she touched and locked eyes with her boyfriend, who donned a Gucci bucket hat and a cardigan to the occasion.

“I believe in a thing called love, just listen to the rhythm of my heart. There’s a chance we could make it now, we’ll be rocking ’til the sun goes down. I believe in a thing called love,” the two sang to one anohter.

One clip on social media shows Travis tossing up the sign of the horns while Taylor, in a separate video, is seen breaking out an air guitar.

Taylor has previously rocked out to the song, which stems from The Darkness’ debut album Permission To Land.

Way back in 2016, the Shake It Off singer mouthed the lyrics to the song as she danced “like no one’s watching” in an Apple Muisc ad.

Frontman Justin Hawkins, in response to the ad, told Billboard that he didn’t think the track “could get any sexier, but somehow Taylor raised the bar”.

Justin added that Taylor was a fan of the British rockers and used to attend their concerts “back in the day.”

“It’s good to see she hasn’t given up on her roots! Take it to the bridge, Swiftmeisteress!” he said of the ad.