Fans Think This Part Of Taylor Swift's Grammys Look Was A Subtle Nod To Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift arriving at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night via Associated Press

However, Taylor being Taylor, her outfit still had a couple of Easter eggs anyway.

The Love Story singer walked the Grammys red carpet solo on Sunday night, while her boyfriend Travis Kelce is in the thick of training for the Super Bowl next week, where he’ll be playing with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates for the third year in a row.

Advertisement

And fans think Taylor paid homage to Travis’ team by wearing all red as she made her way into the event, in a nod to the Chiefs’ signature colour.

Not them playing So Highschool as Taylor Swift walks out in Chiefs Red with a T on her upper thigh 🥹 #GRAMMYs #Grammys2025 pic.twitter.com/RolAD9Yy1j — Helen (@TisHelen) February 3, 2025

This has to be some more Tay-voodoo right, she’s 100% wearing red intentionally for the chiefs right?? https://t.co/lWjosEUmdK — Sarah Jenkins (@sarahjenkinsxo) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

taylor swift walking out to present an award to so high school in chiefs red and w a t on her thigh that could be interpreted as being travis’ initial … that’s my lovesick girlie 🫶 — cj ⛸️ (@TH1NKL8TER) February 3, 2025

“chiefs red” did we forget that taylor swift herself invented the color red in 2012? — gena👻 (@ghostlygena) February 3, 2025

The Grammy winner also wore a chain detail around her thigh, including a metal letter “T”, referring to both Travis’ initial and, of course, her own.

Advertisement

the T chain on her leg holy shit pic.twitter.com/PuqWYGno37 — amy🫶🏼⸆⸉ (@lm3taylor) February 3, 2025

I love that when Taylor wears T initial jewelry it’s always so controversial for who it’s for. Her or Travis. That’s probably why she does it. Because we’ll never know. Only she knows for sure — Nikki (@niknaklynn) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

Many fans pointed out the thigh jewellery could be a nod to Guilty As Sin, one of the Tortured Poets Department songs thought to have been inspired by Travis (or, indeed, the Reputation cut Call It What You Want).

THE T ON HER THIGH IS FOR TRAVIS OMGG.



like, at first i thought it was for taylor and than i hade my music on shuffle and guilty as sin started playing and i absolutely lost my goddamn mind bc “what if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind?” https://t.co/igkMMAc93s — Camile Jimenez (@jimenez_camile) February 3, 2025

THE T ON HER THIGH IS GIVING GUILTY AS SIN pic.twitter.com/xcsVHsYJZZ — nina (@thvcardigans) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

taylor with the “T” on the upper thigh???? okay guilty as sin — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 skeleton crew era 💙 (@ahsokasgoggles) February 3, 2025

Everyone is referencing guilty as sin for Taylor’s “T” chain. I’m thinking of Call it what you want because she wants to wear his initial on a chain (the rest is round my neck). Reputation TV egg? 🤔 @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #GRAMMYs #Grammys2025 #ReputationTV 🤡 — Mary Davidson (@MBoswell93) February 3, 2025

call it what you want (taylor's version): i want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my thigh chain 'round my thigh not because he owns me but cause he really knows me — verɑ!⸆⸉ (@veraa__ldt) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

As well as her Tortured Poets Department nominations, Taylor was recognised in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, thanks to the Gracie Abrams collab Us, which reached the top 40 on both sides of the Atlantic upon its release last year.

She also played a small part in one of the night’s biggest moments, presenting Beyoncé with the Best Country Album prize for her release Cowboy Carter.