Fans Think This Part Of Taylor Swift's Grammys Look Was A Subtle Nod To Travis Kelce

Anyone hoping that Taylor Swift would use her appearance on the Grammys red carpet to announce the much-anticipated re-release of her Reputation album was left disappointed over the weekend.
However, Taylor being Taylor, her outfit still had a couple of Easter eggs anyway.
The Love Story singer walked the Grammys red carpet solo on Sunday night, while her boyfriend Travis Kelce is in the thick of training for the Super Bowl next week, where he’ll be playing with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates for the third year in a row.
And fans think Taylor paid homage to Travis’ team by wearing all red as she made her way into the event, in a nod to the Chiefs’ signature colour.
The Grammy winner also wore a chain detail around her thigh, including a metal letter “T”, referring to both Travis’ initial and, of course, her own.
Going into this year’s Grammys, Taylor was nominated for six awards in total, mostly off the back of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which is thought to include songs inspired by Travis, as well as her exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.
Many fans pointed out the thigh jewellery could be a nod to Guilty As Sin, one of the Tortured Poets Department songs thought to have been inspired by Travis (or, indeed, the Reputation cut Call It What You Want).
As well as her Tortured Poets Department nominations, Taylor was recognised in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, thanks to the Gracie Abrams collab Us, which reached the top 40 on both sides of the Atlantic upon its release last year.
She also played a small part in one of the night’s biggest moments, presenting Beyoncé with the Best Country Album prize for her release Cowboy Carter.
