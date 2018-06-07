Kids (And Parents) Will Love This Teacher’s Summer Homework List

Homework is usually met with groans by children (and many parents), but one teacher has prepared a summer assignment list that will have her class smiling.

Betsy Eggart, a first-grade (Year 2) teacher at R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, in Florida, US, is setting her pupils a series of tasks you wouldn’t want to put off until the last few days before the kids head back to school.

Eggart said the more she thought about it the more she realised summer homework “should be less addition practice and sight words and more... LIFE”.

She shared the list on Facebook with a photo of her two children, Jackson, eight and one-year-old Emma, and she told HuffPost UK that the reaction from parents has been “very encouraging and positive”.

“I’ve had parents tell me they will write letters, keep reading, spend less time on their phone and tackle shoe tying,” she said. “Most exciting is how many teachers have responded to this post, downloaded the letter and sent with their students! I’m overjoyed to know so many little ones will have a summer full of the simple things and real FaceTime with their parents.”