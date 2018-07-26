Rising star snowboarder Ellie Soutter has died on her 18th birthday.

Soutter was a bronze medallist for Team GB at the 2017 Youth Olympic Winter Festival and carried the British flag at the closing ceremony.

The teenager’s death on Wednesday was confirmed by Team GB in a statement. Her cause of death has not been reported.

Earlier this month, the teenager was named in the GB senior squad for the snowboard cross Europa Cup circuit, and she was tipped for a place at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the BBC reported.