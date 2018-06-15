Being Handsome And Charming Doesn’t Mean You Can Be A Sex Pest, Son

There are two types of pervert. The sex pest, who at his most extreme turns Dimitrios Pagourtzis and shoots the girl he stalked and everyone along the way down. And the randy bugger, the cad your old man’s generation romanticised as a rakish young playboy with an eye for the ladies.

The second kind covers most men I know, oh, definitely me included. The ones that do perfectly well with women so have never stooped to doing anything rapey, but who on far too many an occasion, after a few beers and a cheeky line, got leery as fuck. My 14-year-son is making his first foray into the dating arena. Before I teach my boy anything, I need to check myself.

We don’t talk about the Loveable Perv. The Traditional Pervert – hiding behind bushes in his raincoat, or cry-wanking onto his keyboard on an incel forum – gets all the press, and rightfully so. God knows there are enough date rapists, sexual harassers, and outright women haters out there to deal with before we get to the Cheeky Chappies, only ’avin a laugh, a slap and a tickle, wink, wink, phwooar.

Context: I’m a lad from the nineties, the Loaded generation, if you will, markedly different from men from the previous decade by virtue of being free of mullet, moustache and outright misogyny, raised on that Athena poster idea of the New Age Man – a man who had girls as best friends, went raving with them, went down on the ones he loved.

We were, in a word, “lewd”. Dig out your old copies of FHM, and consider why Chris Evans is a millionaire, and you’re up to speed. The humour was pitched at suggestive, provocative, and, that guaranteed old skool chat-up ice-breaker, “outrageous”. And for what it’s worth, “ladettes” – basically women happy to have it large it without men getting preachy – genuinely liked having our kind around.

Update: this was twenty odd years ago. It might seem ludicrous to anyone reading this in their twenties, but back then, “feminism” was a topic you only really heard discussed at parties where no one was taking the fun drugs but there was plenty of Joni Mitchell and lentil stew to go around, where men were divided into two distinct types: Bastards and Alright. As long as we didn’t act like bastards, we were all alright. Other than to the militant, hashtags like Everyday Sexism and Yes All Women would’ve gone way over the heads of everyone.