Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso Apple

Ted Lasso has officially been dethroned as the jewel in Apple TV+’s crown.

Until this week, the Emmy-winning comedy had been the most-watched original show on Apple’s streaming service.

However, it’s now been bested by the return of Severance.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that Severance had become the platform’s most-watched show ever, following its season two premiere last month.

Advertisement

Reacting to the news on X, executive producer and director Ben Stiller said: “Thank you everyone who waited for season 2 and those who have just discovered the show.

“Your incredible connection and dedication to the characters and details has been so wonderful to share. We all appreciate it so much.”

Thank you everyone who waited for season 2 and those who have just discovered the show. Your incredible connection and dedication to the characters and details has been so wonderful to share. We all appreciate it so much. #severance https://t.co/XJppWmBINH — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 19, 2025

Advertisement

Apple’s head of programming Matt Cherniss also enthused: “We have long admired Ben’s extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and Dan at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon.

“The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds.”

Although Ted Lasso came to an end in 2023, it may still have time to claim its record back.

Over the summer, reports claimed that Ted Lasso could be making a comeback, after several of its cast members’ contracts were renewed.

Advertisement