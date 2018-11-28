A teenager is to be charged with assault over an attack on a 15-year-old Syrian refugee at a school in Huddersfield.

In statement West Yorkshire Police said the arrest came after an incident on 25 October. On Tuesday, a video of the alleged assault went viral on social media.

The video has been widely shared online, provoking outrage and prompting well-wishers to set up an online crowdfunding page for the victim which received £50,000 in donations in the space of a day.

A 16-year-old youth has been interviewed and reported for summons, police said. He will appear at Youth Court in due course.

The statement said: “The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies”, and added that safeguarding measures had been put in place for the victim.

Police said in a previous and unconnected incident on October 7, the victim received a wrist injury, which was “fully investigated” at the time, with three youths interviewed.