A teenage boy was among three people injured when they were the victims of a drive-by shooting while sat in a cab in north London.

Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after the incident in Gordon Road, Enfield, at around 6pm on Saturday.

Scotland Yard said two 22-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy had been injured when a shotgun was fired into the vehicle they were sitting in.

Police believe that a second vehicle pulled alongside the mini-cab, at least two men got out and approached the victims, one of whom was armed with a shotgun.

None of the injuries are life threatening, although one of the passenger’s injuries are potentially life changing. No arrests have been made.