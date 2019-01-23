Lambeth Shooting: Teenager In Potentially Life-Threatening Position After Being Shot In 'Reckless' Act

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a “potentially life-threatening condition” after being shot in south-east London.
Police were called to Unity Close in Lambeth at around 10.15pm after reports of the shooting, with the victim said to have walked away from the scene.
The boy was found with gunshot injuries and taken to a south London hospital, police said, as they described the incident as a ‘reckless act’.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.