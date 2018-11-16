Teenager Airlifted To Hospital After Stabbing In London

A teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering from multiple stab wounds last night in Eltham, London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Briset Road around 10.30pm last night to reports of a 17-year-old boy being stabbed.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London’s Air Ambulance, who took him to a hospital in south London. He is in a critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been described.

The news comes during a continuing issue with knife crime in the capital with 68 fatal stabbings this year, more than the all of last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote ref: CAD 8027/15 or alternatively to speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.