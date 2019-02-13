Teenagers Expect To Earn £70,000 By The Age Of 30: Let's Talk About That

Imagining what my adult life might look like as a teenager, I predicted home ownership, marriage, children, no one telling me to eat vegetables – and all of this easily achieved by the ripe old age of 30.

While the reality has been a little different – not least because home ownership has dropped 18% since 2008 leaving nearly a million young people living with their parents – but also because it turns out I actually really like broccoli.

But, even in the current economic climate (forecasted to get worse post-Brexit), it seems teenagers today are still just as optimistic about their futures as those who saw only the fortunes of baby boomers ahead of them.

In particular, teens are expecting big things from their salaries, namely earning £70,000 by the age of 30.

