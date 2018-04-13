Teens Arrested Over Death Of Girl, 14, Found In Wolverhampton

Two boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Thursday.
West Midlands Police said the boys were arrested on suspicion of murdering the girl, who died from blunt force trauma to her head.
The victim, who had been reported missing the day before, has not yet been formally identified, but her family have been located and are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “My team are working around the clock to understand what happened to this girl and our enquiries to date have led to today’s arrests.
“A number of people have come forward with information, but I would still like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or saw a young girl in the park overnight from Wednesday onwards.”
The death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is normal procedure as the girl had been reported missing.
Anyone with information should call the homicide team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.