Teens Arrested Over Death Of Girl, 14, Found In Wolverhampton

Two boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the boys were arrested on suspicion of murdering the girl, who died from blunt force trauma to her head.

The victim, who had been reported missing the day before, has not yet been formally identified, but her family have been located and are being supported by specialist officers.