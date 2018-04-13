All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    13/04/2018 12:09 BST | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Teens Arrested Over Death Of Girl, 14, Found In Wolverhampton

    Two boys aged 16 and 17 are being held.

    Two boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested by detectives  investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Thursday. 

    West Midlands Police said the boys were arrested on suspicion of murdering the girl,  who died from blunt force trauma to her head.

    The victim, who had been reported missing the day before, has not yet been formally identified, but her family have been located and are being supported by specialist officers.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Police at the scene where the girl's body was found in West Park, Wolverhampton 

    Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force’s homicide unit, said:  “My team are working around the clock to understand what happened to this girl and our enquiries to date have led to today’s arrests.

    “A number of people have come forward with information, but I would still like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or saw a young girl in the park overnight from Wednesday onwards.”

    The death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is normal procedure as the girl had been reported missing.

    Anyone with information should call the homicide team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    MORE:newsWolverhampton