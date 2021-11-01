Ten Hypocritical Moments Surrounding Glasgow Cop26 Climate Change Summit

Owen Humphreys via PA Wire/PA Images Environmental campaigners gather in Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, on day one of the summit.

Prince Charles described it as a “last chance saloon” to save the world, while Boris Johnson warned we have “one minute to midnight”. There is no doubt world leaders are pitching Cop26 as a do or die moment in the battle against climate change. But as the global bigwigs jump in their gas guzzling four-by-fours and private jets, it is fair to say there has been a number of hypocritical moments leading up to the Glasgow summit. Of course it is reasonable that presidents, prime ministers and royalty take certain measures for their own security - as well as for practical transport reasons. However, the inconsistent behaviour show us that we all have a long way to go to turn the tide on global warming. After all, Johnson’s own Cop26 spokeswoman Allegra Stratton urged us all to take “micro-steps” such as not rinsing plates before putting them in the dishwasher and freezing left-over bread. Here, HuffPost UK takes you through some of the controversies and contradictions surrounding the event.

Side streets around #COP26 are choked up with chauffeur-driven cars and vans, many with their engines idling. Interesting look for a climate conference. pic.twitter.com/9NO83ydN0w — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) November 1, 2021

Come Fly With Me A parade of more than 400 private jets carrying world leaders and business executives are thought to be flying in for the summit. Scotland’s Sunday Mail estimated the flights will blast 13,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere - more global warming gas than 1,600 Scots burn through in a year. Many of the leaders had to travel from the G20 summit in Rome and include Joe Biden on Air Force One and Prince Charles who reportedly travelled by non-commercial plane from Italy. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ £48million Gulf Stream also reportedly touched down in Glasgow after he had been celebrating Bill Gates’ 66th birthday on a £2million-a-week superyacht. Bezos reached the boat by helicopter, according to reports. Meanwhile, Johnson is said to have flown to Scotland on a “green flight” using Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) – biofuels from plants or waste. He will also fly back to London.

Kirsty Wigglesworth via PA Wire/PA Images Johnson and his wife Carrie arrive at Rome's Fiumicino Airport ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, before they headed to Glasgow.

When In Rome Some critics pointed out it might have made more sense to combine Cop26 with the G20 summit seeing as so many world leaders were attending both. Or perhaps they could have shared planes? Some estimate Biden will make a 10,000 mile return trip, including a 92-mile motorcade tour in Scotland, that will generate a vast carbon footprint.

At the airport, leaders’ planes are queuing up to take off for Glasgow .. not exactly subtle irony with the delegations all jumping on the plane - Ciao er Grazie Roma! — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 31, 2021

Cambo Oil Field A major debate leading up to the global summit centred on the controversial Cambo oil field. Environment activists want the development near Shetland to be stopped as part of the move away from fossil fuels. On the eve of Cop26, the summit’s president Alok Sharma refused to be drawn on whether Cambo would get the green light, saying he did not have power over the development. However, shortly afterwards Scottish secretary Alister Jack said the oil field should “100 per cent” get the go-ahead despite the climate change crisis. Jack said it was “foolish to think that we can just run away from oil and gas” and argued the UK had to be “realistic” that it still needed oil for important products. The Beasts US president Biden turned up to the event with a full motorcade of 4x4s, motorcycle outriders and limousines. Side streets around the event are said to be “choked up” with chauffeur-driven cars and vans, many with their engines idling. Car fumes contain a number of harmful gasses including carbon dioxide, which is bad for the environment and contributes towards climate change. A number of world leaders have also been spotted getting in and out of gas-guzzling motors.

Transport Fail On the eve of conference a tree fell on train tracks, leaving hundreds of delegates unable to get to Glasgow. The incident caused rail chaos with some attendees opting to drive and fly in order to get to the event on time. Environment minister Zac Goldsmith was among government officials and scientists aboard a service aborted at Milton Keynes. Coal Controversy At the start of the conference Johnson was confronted by a journalist over plans for a new British coal mine. The PM was quizzed over West Cumbria Mining’s plans to mine coking coal for steel and whether he would stop it. A planning inspector has held a public inquiry and will reach a final decision towards the end of the year. The BBC’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt pointed out: “You’re going to the developing world and saying phase out coal, at the same time as not ruling out a new coal mine in Britain.” The prime minister replied, pointing out that 80 per cent of UK power came from coal when he was a child and now it is just one per cent. However, Rowlatt pointed out: “I’m sorry to bang on about coal, but it makes you look a little bit weaselly not answering the coal question.”

Justin Rowlatt(BBC environment correspondent) rips into Boris Johnson over short-haul flights & the Cumbrian coal mine.



JR - It makes you look a little bit weaselly not answering the coal question



Boris Johnson - I'm not in favour of more coal, but it's not my decision#COP26pic.twitter.com/ZQm4PMtvQL — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 1, 2021

Prince Charles The heir to the throne has been at the forefront of the royal family’s intervention on global warming. He told the summit that a “war-like footing” was needed to tackle the climate crisis and called for a vast “military-style” campaign. However, research shows that the royal family collectively flew 545,161 air miles between 2015 and 2020 – enough to “get them to the moon and back, and then complete three loops of the earth’s equator”. A report by Stratos Jet Charters found that the majority of royal flights were taken by private jet - the least environmentally friendly form of flying.

'The Royal family have flown over 545,000 air miles over just the last five years. That's enough to get to the moon and back!'



Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' call for the private sector to help solve the climate crisis.@MaajidNawazpic.twitter.com/7jaaKD3oMu — LBC (@LBC) October 31, 2021