Tributes Paid To Northern Irish Boy, 9, Killed After Tenerife Hit-And-Run

A nine-year-old killed in a hit and run in Tenerife has been described a “wee superstar” by his father.

Carter Carson, from Newtownabbey near Belfast, had been on holiday when he was hit by a car.

He was leaving a shopping centre with his family in Adeje in the south of the island on Thursday.

Despite efforts to save him, the Abbots Cross Primary School pupil died in hospital on Friday.

A car believed to have been involved in the crash was found abandoned a few miles from the scene. Two men have been arrested.