Demon Headmaster Actor Terrence Hardiman Dies, Aged 86

Terrence Hardiman in The Demon Headmaster BBC

The Demon Headmaster actor Terrence Hardiman has died at the age of 86, it has been confirmed.

The star was known to millions of children as the titular villainous principle in the BBC’s 1990s TV series, adapted from the hit novels by Gillian Cross.

News of Terrance’s death was confirmed by his agent at Scott Marshall Partners on Tuesday.

In a statement (via Sky News), they described him as a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor”.

Advertisement

Terrence appeared in 19 episodes of the CBBC drama, which first aired between 1996 and 1998.

He also made a cameo appearance in a reboot of The Demon Headmaster in 2019.

Speaking about his stand-out role, Terrence told Radio Times in 2019: “I started to be recognised in the street, especially as I lived near schools around here, in North-West London. And there were people – youngsters – looking at me, and shouting out at me, and making fun of me, which is very healthy.

“It stopped me being too grand! But then the slightly more remarkable thing, I found, was that it wasn’t just children who were watching. It was parents and other people, too.”

As well as The Demon Headmaster, Terrance also had roles in shows such as The Crown, Prime Suspect, Doctor Who and Wallander.

He also played former prime minister, Ramsay Macdonald, in the 1982 film Gandhi.

Terrence is survived by his wife Rowena and his children.