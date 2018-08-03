This is the terrifying moment a man who had just stabbed his girlfriend to death leaps out of a second floor window onto a car below, before continuing his violent rampage.

Police released CCTV footage of Michael Marler’s leap after he was jailed for life, with a minimum of 21 years, for the murder of Danielle Richardson on 13 February this year.

In what police described as “the most brutal attack”, 24-year-old Richardson was stabbed 15 times by her boyfriend, who “showed nothing but rage” and left her “with no chance of survival”.

Manchester Crown Court was told how a day before the killing, Marler, 37, drove Richardson to a flat on Swan Street, where they had a reservation for two days.

An argument the following day led to Marler beating Richardson, who he then “manically stabbed” to death before dialing 999.

Police said he hung up before the call was answered and then leapt from the flat window, where CCTV captured him rebounding off the roof of a black Hyundai and on to the footpath.

He then got into the passenger’s side door and assaulted a 59-year-old woman who sat in the driver’s seat, before continuing to look for other passersby to attack on the road.