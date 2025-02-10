I Just Learned What Tesco Really Stands For (And I Had No Clue)

via Associated Press Do you know what TESCO stands for?

I’ve ruined the Big Shop for my partner, I think. I can’t walk past a pack of HARIBO without pointing out that it’s an acronym ― every time I see a Twix, I re-re-re-re-remind him that it’s a clever portmanteau.

He thought special events, like Christmas, would be “safe”. It was not. I LOVE to share what I’ve learned Quality Street and Ferrero Rocher really stand for.

Advertisement

We can’t even talk about Lego without my inner “well, actually...” nerd coming out.

So, I’m sure he’ll be delighted to hear my new favourite fun fact ― like IKEA, Tesco’s store name is a reference to its founders.

What does Tesco stand for?

According to the supermarket chain’s site, Tesco was founded by Jack Cohen, who started selling unsold groceries in London’s East End back in 1919.

But it took until 1924 for the brand to get its name, which came about thanks to a cuppa.

When the company decided to make their own brand of tea, they worked with supplier TE Stockwell.

This was called Tesco Tea; that TES came from TE Stockwell’s name, and the Co came from Jack Cohen’s last name.

Advertisement

Tesco was the brand name for the tea before it became the company’s moniker.

In fact it took until 1929 for the first Tesco store to open in Edgware ― Tesco’s site says the Burnt Oak location sold “the first ever branded product, which, unsurprisingly, was Tesco Tea”.

Huh! Any other facts?

Yep ― but you might not like it. I didn’t, anyway.

According to the company’s own data, the most popular meal deal between 2022-23 was a sausage, bacon and egg triple sandwich; some McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak Grab Bag crisps; and a small bottle of Coca-Cola.

In 2024, though, the retail giant said: “Two of the three components changed with the new top spots taken by the Tesco Chicken Club Sandwich for main, Tesco Egg Protein Pot as the most popular snack, along with the returning top drink of Coca-Cola 500ml.”

Advertisement