Tesco Rolls Back The Price Of Freddos To 10p – But For One Week Only

Remember the good old days when Freddos used to be 10p? Tesco is now rolling back the price of the frog-shaped bar – but for one week only.
The cost of Freddos has long been used as a way to complain about inflation. And rightly so, the 18g Cadbury bar cost just 10p in the nineties, reaching a peak of 30p in 2018 – an eye-watering 200% increase since 2000.
So why now? Tesco said its temporary reduction in price follows pressure from customers, who made repeated requests for them to reduce it – even after Cadbury cut the cost from 30p to 25p in March of last year.
Tesco’s special deal is part of a wider range of celebratory price drops which the supermarket has launched to mark its centenary year.
Even Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the rising price of a Freddo before. “I think we need to examine this question in some detail and see if there is excessive profit-making by those who make Freddos – then they’ve got us to answer to,” he said in an interview with digital football platform Copa90 in February 2018 – and that was before the controversial hike to 30p.
Chief customer officer at Tesco, Alessandra Bellini, said: “We understand that the nation wanted to see the price of the iconic Freddo chocolate bars return to the original price of 10p.
“Given we are celebrating 100 years of great value, we’re really pleased to have been able to give our customers what they want, and have some fun at the same time!”
Be warned, a Freddo will rise again to 25p on Monday 28 January. So stock up...