NEWS

Texan Woman Blows Up Wedding Dress

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler celebrated her divorce, following 14 years of marriage, by blowing up her wedding dress. She was originally going to just set fire to it, but her father and brother-in-law convinced her otherwise.

