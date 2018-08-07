Texas Student Posts Snappy Graduation Picture With 14ft Alligator

The US college student posted pictures of her petting the reptile while dressed in cap and gown on Facebook last week with an understated caption that didn’t quite capture its viral potential. The post has since been shared thousands of times.

Noland, who will graduate with a degree in wildlife and fisheries sciences from the Texas A&M University on Friday, has been interning at a Beaumont rescue centre since May.

The centre has about 450 alligators, crocodiles and other reptiles, but it’s Big Tex - who Noland is pictured with - who is the star attraction.

Noland and the gator, who was adopted by the rescue centre in 2016 after overfeeding turned him into a nuisance for local boaties, have since formed a close bond.

She told the BBC that Big Tex responds to his name and reacts to her hand signals when she strolls into his pond to feed him.

“I get in the water with that animal every day - he’s one of my best friends there!” she said, dismissing concerns for her safety.